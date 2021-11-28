GameCredits (GAME) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $43.42 million and $571,582.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.41 or 0.00350625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,446,791 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

