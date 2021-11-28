Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.23 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00014272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $79.23 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

