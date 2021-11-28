Gattaca (LON:GATC) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gattaca (LON:GATC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GATC opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. Gattaca has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £46.01 million and a P/E ratio of 79.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

