General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report sales of $29.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.06 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $92.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. 13,272,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

