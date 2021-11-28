Genesis Shards (GS) One Day Volume Tops $101,049.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $101,049.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00061938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.51 or 0.07467928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,544.92 or 0.99136702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

