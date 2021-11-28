Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,540 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 530,391 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.81 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.