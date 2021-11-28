Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,027 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Spartacus Acquisition news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin purchased 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.