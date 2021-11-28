Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,175 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLK opened at $22.35 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

