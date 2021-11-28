Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 11.26 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.