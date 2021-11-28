Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PESI opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

