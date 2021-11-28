Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post sales of $223.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.60 million and the highest is $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,463.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 190.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 320,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

