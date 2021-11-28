Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAQU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Synergy Acquisition by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Synergy Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 338,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSAQU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

