Gold Street Capital Corp. Purchases 10,400 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 4.89. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

