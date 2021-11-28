Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 339,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.42%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.50%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.