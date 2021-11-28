Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,077 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADTN opened at $20.60 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.