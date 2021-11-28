Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 356,594 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

VTGN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

