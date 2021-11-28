Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $642.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.