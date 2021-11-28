Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,529 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Chuy’s worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.70 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

