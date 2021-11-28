Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Sientra worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,926,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 254,316 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Sientra by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 188,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

