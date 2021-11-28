Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.