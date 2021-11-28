GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

GDRX traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. 440,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,230. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 40.99 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

