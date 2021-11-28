GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of GPRO opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

