Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GRNNF remained flat at $$25.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.