Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,351 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

