Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,351 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

