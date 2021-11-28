Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in United States Steel by 25.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $5,877,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $919,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of X stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

