Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 110.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 425.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Oracle by 73.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

