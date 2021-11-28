Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

