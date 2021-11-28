Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,454,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.