Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.