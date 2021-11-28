Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.07 ($0.18), with a volume of 11930243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on GGP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.12. The firm has a market cap of £559.00 million and a PE ratio of -141.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

