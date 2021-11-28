Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.14 million and a P/E ratio of -30.18.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.