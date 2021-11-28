Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $33.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.52. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.