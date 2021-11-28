Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,278,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

