Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3,408.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

