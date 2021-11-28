Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3,408.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
