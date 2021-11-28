Halving Coin (HALV) One Day Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

