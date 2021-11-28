Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in November

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 19,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.7846 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
