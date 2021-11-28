Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in November

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 19,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of HSNGY stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.7846 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

