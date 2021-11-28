Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.01.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

