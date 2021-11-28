Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 1,082.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $935,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

HROW stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

