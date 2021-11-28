Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $9.45 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.45 or 0.00017403 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $142.73 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,105,287 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

