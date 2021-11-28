HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HAVLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

