Head to Head Analysis: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) versus Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Astrotech $330,000.00 120.78 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,974.02% -17.92% -16.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.63%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Astrotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

