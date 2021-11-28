Head-To-Head Comparison: Computer Services (CSVI) vs. The Competition

Computer Services (OTCMKTS: CSVI) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Computer Services to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Computer Services has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.52% 22.51% 14.19% Computer Services Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million $55.40 million 27.34 Computer Services Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.56

Computer Services’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Computer Services. Computer Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Computer Services pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 41.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Computer Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services Competitors 661 3171 4891 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.06%. Given Computer Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

