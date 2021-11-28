Head-To-Head Review: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -119.96% -42.29% -31.74%

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.25 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 8.43 -$183.83 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Jumia Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.96%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

