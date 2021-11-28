Head to Head Survey: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Point Capital and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Point Capital presently has a consensus target price of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 132.74%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Home Point Capital and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Point Capital 26.82% 26.12% 2.49% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Point Capital and Farmhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.40 $607.00 million $2.36 1.66 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Home Point Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

