Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HDVY opened at $0.18 on Friday. Health Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Health Discovery
