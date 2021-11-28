Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HDVY opened at $0.18 on Friday. Health Discovery has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

