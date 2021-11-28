Helix Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 139% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. Helix has a total market cap of $358,663.39 and $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded up 44% against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00056483 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

