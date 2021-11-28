Hertz Network Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $99,472.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00099732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.50 or 0.07446569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.95 or 1.00094013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

