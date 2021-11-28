Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

HXL stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.