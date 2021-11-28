Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE HI opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

